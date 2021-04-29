Mavericks’ Doncic to miss game at Detroit with elbow issue

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Thursday night’s game at Detroit because of a left elbow issue.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Dorian Finney-Smith (left leg) is also out, but Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring) are available.

Detroit is without several players, including Jerami Grant (right knee), Mason Plumlee (rest) and Wayne Ellington (calf).

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He is coming off a 39-point performance in a win over Golden State on Tuesday night.

This will be the sixth game he’s missed this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51