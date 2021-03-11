Mavericks ride 4-game winning streak into Oklahoma City

The Dallas Mavericks are bracing for a second-half grind toward securing a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Dallas won its fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night, beating the visiting San Antonio Spurs 115-104 in the first of back-to-back games to resume the season after the All-Star break.

The Mavericks, who are scheduled to play 38 games in 67 days in the second half, next will play at Oklahoma City on Thursday. Dallas beat the Thunder 87-78 to close out the first half of the season on March 3.

Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds against the Spurs while Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season and the 33rd of his career with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Doncic, who tied Bob Cousy for 11th place in career triple-doubles, was coming off his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game.

“There are some things that are greater honors,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “I guess winning MVP would be one. Winning a championship would be another. But All-Star, it’s one of those things as a youngster, you dream about that possibility. Where he grew up, I’m not even sure he dreamed of it.”

Porzingis recorded his third consecutive double-double.

“He was great on defense,” Carlisle said. “He passed the ball. He cut. He moved. He did virtually everything.”

The Mavericks closed the game on a 20-9 run and outrebounded the Spurs 51-30.

Dallas held Oklahoma City to a season-low point total in the previous game. The Thunder shot 29-for-87 (33.3 percent) and 9-for-39 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range. Doncic sat out that game due to a back injury.

Thursday’s contest will be the Thunder’s first of the second half after they went 4-6 over their final 10 games before the All-Star break.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not picked to the All-Star Game, although he continues to put up solid numbers — 23.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The Thunder have continued to implement a young starting lineup: point guard Theo Maledon (19 years old), forward Darius Bazley (20), guard Luguentz Dort (21), Gilgeous-Alexander (22) and forward Isaiah Roby (23).

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault welcomed the respite for his young team to refocus for the second-half push.

“It’s a good time to take a mental and physical reprieve,” Daigneault said. “Everybody can kind of detach. The season has just been unrelenting up until this point. The schedule comes really fast, the games are emotional, you wanna do well … Just the emotions of the first half with the condensed schedule, we certainly need this (break).”

Oklahoma City scored an impressive victory to close the first half, beating the Spurs 107-102. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, including 20 in the second half, and the Thunder scored 26 points off 19 Spurs turnovers. Mike Muscala added 18 points.

“It just shows our resilience,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’re a group of guys that are competitors. They just want to win, regardless of how the game’s going, our way, not our way, falling, not falling. That’s something we look to every night, playing a full 48 (minutes).”

Thunder guard George Hill remains out following his minor procedure on his right thumb. Hamidou Diallo (sore right groin) and Josh Hall (sore left knee) are listed as out for Thursday.

