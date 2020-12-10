McBride scores 25 to carry Eastern Michigan past Adrian

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Bryce McBride had 25 points as Eastern Michigan routed Adrian 95-35 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 11 free throws, and had six steals.

Chris James had 19 points for Eastern Michigan (1-2). Ty Groce added 15 points and four blocks. Miles Gibson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Yeikson Montero had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 11 points and six steals.

Kendall Bellamy had 10 points for the Bulldogs. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Warrick added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51