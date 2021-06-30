McBride with season-high 26 as Lynx edge Mercury

PHOENIX (AP)Kayla McBride scored a season-high 26 points, Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier each had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-76 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Collier finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Fowles, who was 7-of-11 shooting, scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 12 points for Minnesota (8-7).

McBride hit back-to-back 3-pointers – the first six of her 10 points in a 12-0 run that made it 64-53 late in the third quarter – to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Brianna Turner hit a jumper to trim the Mercury’s deficit to 78-74 with 1:03 left but, after a miss on the other end by Fowles, Clarendon grabbed an offensive rebound and, after a timeout, hit a pull-up jumper Phoenix (7-8) got no closer.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 28 points.

ACES 99, SPARKS 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Aces beat the Sparks to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4). The game marked the return of Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams to Los Angeles. Gray helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship in 2016. She finished with six points and eight assists. Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds,

Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.

Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds.

SKY 91, WINGS 81

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Kahleah Copper scored 17 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Wings.

Candace Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, 12 assists and four steals for Chicago (10-8). Azura Stevens scored 13 points, while Diamond DeShields and Allie Quigley each had 10.

Isabella Harrison had a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-best four steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale also scored 20 points and added 16 for Dallas (8-9).

—

