McCall leads CS Bakersfield over Dartmouth 61-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Justin McCall had 16 points and Grehlon Easter made two free throws with a second left as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Dartmouth 61-57 on Tuesday.

David Walker had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Edler-Davis added seven rebounds.

Brendan Barry had 19 points for the Big Green (3-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrison Wade added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

