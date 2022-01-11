McCullar, No. 19 Texas Tech knock off No. 1 Baylor 65-62

WACO, Texas (AP)Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a 65-62 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the 3 from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.

Adonis Arms had 14 points for the Red Raiders, while Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams had 13 each. Clarence Nadolny had 11 points.

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago. Akinjo’s try at a tying 3-pointer hit the front of the rim as time expired.

Baylor was the last Division I team to lose this season. Fifth-ranked Southern California was also undefeated before a 75-69 loss at Stanford earlier Tuesday.

NO. 4 AUBURN 81, NO. 24 ALABAMA 77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Freshman Jabari Smith scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four straight free throws in the final 54 seconds, lifting Auburn past Alabama.

The Tigers (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) lost a 14-point lead before managing to avoid becoming the third top-five team to lose on the night. They pushed their win streak to 12 games in the rivals’ first Top 25 matchup in 35 years.

Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half for Auburn. K.D. Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Flanigan finished with 10 points.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama (11-5, 2-2) with 14 points and Jaden Shackelford scored 13.

STANFORD 75, NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece and Stanford beat Southern California for its first win over a top-five team in nearly 15 years.

The Cardinal (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12) returned from a nearly three-week break for COVID-19 protocols and delivered a big win in a nearly empty arena. Stanford had lost 14 straight games against teams in the top five of the AP poll since beating No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007.

Isaiah Mobley scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (13-1, 3-1) and Boogie Ellis added 14.

NO. 9 KANSAS 62, NO. 15 IOWA STATE 61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and Kansas got the better of a wild finish against Iowa State.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12.

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State (13-3, 1-3), Kalscheur had 14 and Tyrese Hunter scored 12.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 78, VANDERBILT 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as Kentucky routed Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won their 11th straight in the series, and coach John Calipari improved to 22-4 against Vanderbilt with his 797th overall victory.

Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tayshaun Prince on Dec. 8, 2001, against North Carolina. TyTy Washington Jr. added 15 points for Kentucky.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points to lead Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-2).

NO. 21 TEXAS 66, OKLAHOMA 52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and Texas beat Oklahoma.

Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12). Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece.

Jalen Hill led Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 66, SOUTH CAROLINA 46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Tennessee overcame a sluggish start to beat South Carolina.

Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference).

James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.

NO. 25 ILLINOIS 81, NEBRASKA 71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Illinois held off struggling Nebraska.

The Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005.

Nebraska (6-11, 0-6) has lost nine of 10 and a program-record 21 straight against ranked opponents.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 19 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. and Derrick Walker had 14 apiece.

