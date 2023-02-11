LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee’s 28 points helped Liberty defeat Eastern Kentucky 83-73 on Saturday night.

McGhee added three steals for the Flames (21-6, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Brody Peebles finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Colonels (17-10, 10-4) were led by Devontae Blanton, who recorded 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Eastern Kentucky also got 12 points from Tayshawn Comer. In addition, Darden Kapiti had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Liberty visits Kennesaw State while Eastern Kentucky hosts Central Arkansas.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.