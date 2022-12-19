LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee’s 36 points led Liberty over Grambling 75-56 on Monday night.

McGhee added five rebounds and five steals for the Flames (8-4). Joseph Venzant added eight points while going 2 of 3 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Kyle Rode was 3 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Shawndarius Cowart led the Tigers (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Cameron Christon added 13 points for Grambling. Carte’Are Gordon also recorded 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.