SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP)Darius McGhee had 22 points in Liberty’s 82-62 win over Bryant on Saturday.

McGhee shot 8 for 16, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Flames (7-4). Kyle Rode scored 17 points and added five assists. Brody Peebles recorded 16 points and was 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Antwan Walker finished with 17 points and two blocks for the Bulldogs (8-4). Bryant also got 16 points from Earl Timberlake. In addition, Sherif Kenney had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.