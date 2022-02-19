LOWELL, Mass. (AP)John McGriff had a career-high 21 points as Binghamton topped UMass Lowell 78-64 on Saturday.

Dan Petcash had 19 points for Binghamton (11-13, 8-7 America East Conference). Kellen Amos added 12 points and six rebounds. Jacob Falko had 10 points.

Allin Blunt had 15 points for the River Hawks (13-13, 5-9). Ayinde Hikim added 14 points. John Hall had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks for the season. Binghamton defeated UMass Lowell 68-63 on Jan. 2.

