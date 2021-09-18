McKay, Montana St. defense lead blitz against San Diego

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Matthew McKay threw for two touchdowns and Montana State used a pair of second quarter pick-6’s and the Bobcats routed San Diego 52-10 on Saturday.

McKay threw a 7-yard score to Derryk Snell and a 65-yarder to Elijah Elliott in a little more than a 5-1/2-minute span in the first quarter. Isaiah Ifanse – who ran for 109 yards on 10 carries – added a 9-yard touchdown run to end the first.

On the Torreros first drive of the second, Ty Okada picked off Mason Randall and returned it 72 yards for a four-score lead. Later, with 2:39 before halftime, Troy Anderson intercepted Randalland ran it back 40 yards for a 35-0 Bobcats (2-1) lead.

Jaharie Martin started the third with a 1-yard touchdown run that followed Ifanse’s 74-yard jaunt to the goal line on the first play of the second half.

San Diego’s (0-3) lone touchdown occurred when Judd Erickson connected with Michael Gadinis on a 19-yard pass with 3:09 left in the third.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51