McKennie and Juventus teammates facing fines after party

TURIN, Italy (AP)Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the American’s home in Turin.

McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.

Parties are forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m.

The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.

