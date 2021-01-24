McKissic carries Kansas City over Oral Roberts 81-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Brandon McKissic matched his season high with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Kansas City beat Oral Roberts 81-76 on Sunday night.

Josiah Allick scored 17 points for Kansas City (6-9, 2-4 Summit League) and Zion Williams scored 10.

Max Abmas scored 24 points for Tulsa (9-7, 6-2), which saw its four-game win streak end. Kevin Obanor scored 13 points with seven rebounds and RJ Glasper scored 12.

