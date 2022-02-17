BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points as Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 77-67 on Thursday night. Camron Justice added 20 points for the Hilltoppers. Justice also had seven assists.

Jairus Hamilton had 15 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jamarion Sharp added four blocks.

Austin Butler had 21 points for the 49ers (13-12, 6-7). Jahmir Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aly Khalifa had 12 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 78-59 on Feb. 3.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com