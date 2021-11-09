McNeil scores 17 to carry Radford past Emory & Henry 84-72

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Camron McNeil had 17 points off the bench to lift Radford to an 84-72 win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Rashun Williams had 13 points for Radford. Dravon Mangum added 13 points and Josiah Jeffers had 11 points.

Kevin Rodriguez had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wasps. Patrick Antonelli added 14 points and Malcolm Morgan had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51