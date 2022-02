A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin celebrate World Series …

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit now open at UT Health …

ERCOT prepares for colder weather, energy use projected …

TXDOT PREPARING ROADWAYS: Icy conditions expected …

Kangaroo family, other animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ …

Kangaroo family, other animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ …

Alzheimer’s Association gives tips on looking out …

Bridal Expo discusses their upcoming East Texas Wedding …

Troup PD warning about scam caller claiming to be …

Kansas man says he was sent by God to kill President …

Thousands of American truckers to drive from CA to …