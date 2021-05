NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car that did not stop on State Highway 7 two miles east of Nacogdoches.

At about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Charles Chandler, of Center, was struck while he was in the westbound lanes of SH 7 and died at the scene, Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said.