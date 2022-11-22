SAN ANTONIO (AP)Japhet Medor scored 28 points as UTSA beat Prairie View A&M 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Medor also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roadrunners (4-1). John Buggs III scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (3-2) were led by William Douglas, who recorded 19 points. Jeremiah Gambrell added 18 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Tekorian Smith had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.