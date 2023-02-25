DOHA, Qatar (AP)Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday.

Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second.

Murray fought back but Medvedev stifled him and earned his 17th singles title.

”Sometimes we were playing bad, then suddenly both of us were playing amazing,” Medvedev said. ”I’m happy to win.”

Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.

After playing in a record fifth Doha final, Murray said, ”It was fantastic to be back in a final here again and against an incredible player. Daniil is one of my favorite players to watch and one of the best players on the tour. It’s great for me to get that opportunity to play against someone of his level in a final again.”

—

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports