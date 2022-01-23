Memphis rallies from 15-point deficit, defeats Tulsa 83-81

TULSA, Okla. (AP)After falling behind 48-33 late in the second half, Memphis outscored Tulsa by 17 the rest of the way to earn the 83-81 win on Sunday.

Tyler Harris had a season-high 24 points to lead the Tigers.

Josh Minott had 18 points and nine rebounds for Memphis (10-8, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Alex Lomax added seven assists.

Tulsa totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6), who have now lost six straight games. Darien Jackson added 15 points. Sam Griffin had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Memphis defeated Tulsa 67-64 on Jan. 4.

