PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sam Mennenga scored 27 points as Davidson beat La Salle 64-57 on Tuesday night.

Mennenga added 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer added 12 points while going 4 of 17 (4 for 12 from distance), and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. David Skogman finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Daeshon Shepherd finished with 14 points and two steals for the Explorers (8-12, 2-5). La Salle also got 11 points and three steals from Hassan Drame. Andres Marrero also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

