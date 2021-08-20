Mercury aim to stay hot against slumping Dream

The Phoenix Mercury seek their fourth win in a row on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Atlanta Dream.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury (12-10) in scoring in each of the last two games. She scored 25 points in an 84-80 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday and erupted for 30 points and 12 rebounds two nights later in a 77-64 win over the Washington Mystics.

Griner, who is averaging team-best totals in points (20.8) and rebounds (9.7), said she’s focused on winning — not personal accolades.

“I told y’all a couple of times I probably should think about it, everybody tells me I need to think about it more, but I just want to win,” Griner said.

Phoenix is a formidable test as opponents also have to account for Skylar Diggins-Smith (18.2 points, team-leading 5.0 assists) and Diana Taurasi (15.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds).

Diggins-Smith scored 19 points and Taurasi had 18 as the Mercury recorded a 92-81 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The Dream (6-16) enter Saturday’s contest mired in a season-high seven-game losing skid after dropping back-to-back decisions to the Los Angeles Sparks, including a 66-64 setback on Thursday.

Atlanta guard Courtney Williams had 30 points, six assists, five rebounds and only one turnover in the team’s previous matchup against Phoenix.

Williams averages team-best totals in points (16.7), rebounds (6.5) and assists (4.2).

Odyssey Sims, who averages 8.7 points and 3.9 assists per game, missed all six of her shots from the floor on Thursday. She finished with one point.

