NEW YORK (AP)Jordan Minor and Ziggy Reid scored 27 points apiece as Merrimack defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 72-52 on Saturday. Reid also had eight rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had nine assists for Merrimack (14-16, 9-8 Northeast Conference).

Michael Cubbage had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (10-19, 7-11). Larry Moreno added 11 points.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Merrimack defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64 on Dec. 29.

