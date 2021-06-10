Messi, Di Maria and Agüero in Argentina’s Copa America squad

BUENOS AIRES (AP)Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria are headlining the Argentina squad that will to Brazil for the Copa America, seeking their national team’s first major title since 1993.

The list was published Thursday by South American soccer’s governing body, CONMEBOL.

Defender Juan Foyth and striker Lucas Ocampos are the most notable absentees from the 28-player squad, despite featuring regularly since Lionel Scaloni became head coach in 2018.

Foyth was involved late when Argentina conceded a last-minute equalizer to Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match earlier this week. The Villareal defender, a winner of the latest Europa League, lost possession at the edge of the penalty box. Colombia subsequently crossed and then found the back of the net with a header by Miguel Borja.

Sevilla’s Ocampos had a lackluster performance in the 1-1 draw against Chile last week, also in a World Cup qualifier.

Scaloni’s squad included Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina Lucero, who were brought to Argentina’s senior team for the first time during the latest rounds of World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina’s will open its Group A campaign against Chile on Monday at Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay are also in Group A.

Argentina Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Agustin Marchesin (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Aguero (Barcelona)

