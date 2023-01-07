BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Kaden Metheny’s 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday night.

Metheny had three steals for the Falcons (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and four blocks. Leon Ayers III was 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (8-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Ohio also got 17 points from AJ Brown. Devon Baker also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Bowling Green hosts Akron while Ohio hosts Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.