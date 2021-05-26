Mets, boosted by Jacob de Grom return, host Rockies

Jacob deGrom returned Tuesday night and looked like Jacob deGrom — and not a moment too soon for the New York Mets, whose enjoyment of a vintage performance by their ace was dulled by more discouraging news regarding multiple players on their bloated injury list.

The undermanned Mets will get a reinforcement as they look to clinch at least a series split Wednesday night when they host the Colorado Rockies in the third game of a four-game series.

Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) is scheduled to oppose German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA) in a battle of right-handers.

The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, when deGrom, who missed the previous 15 days with right side soreness, allowed one run and struck out nine over five innings and Tomas Nido hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 3-1 win.

deGrom pitched as the Mets learned details regarding the setbacks for two of their 17 players on the injured list. Noah Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, exited his rehab start for Single-A St. Lucie after one inning due to right elbow soreness. J.D. Davis, who was placed on the injured list May 3 with a left hand sprain, returned from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and was examined by team doctors, who found he had inflammation in his joints.

Johneshwy Fargas, who suffered a left AC joint sprain crashing into the wall Monday, was the most recent to hit the injured list to make room for outfielder Billy McKinney, whom the Mets acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers late Tuesday night.

Even with McKinney, the Mets will need to rely on Tuesday’s formula to stay afloat while they wait for more of their injured players — Davis is one of five everyday position players on the shelf while three-fifths of the Mets’ optimal rotation is rehabbing — to return.

“Everybody who’s come up has done a really good job doing everything they can to fill in,” deGrom said. “For pitchers, our goal is to keep us in games and give us a chance. And these guys went out there and Nido hit the big home run there to put us ahead and the bullpen kept it where it was. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.”

The Rockies will hope to have more success putting the ball in play against Stroman and his eclectic pitch mix than they did Tuesday, when deGrom was followed by fellow fireballers Miguel Castro, Trevor May and Edwin Diaz. The trio combined to strike out seven over four hitless innings.

“In 40-plus years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where every fastball was over 95 miles an hour,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday night. “That was, to say the least, impressive arm strength.”

The Rockies have struck out 33 times in the two games deGrom has started against them this season and just 16 times in the other three games against the Mets.

Stroman didn’t factor into the decision last Friday, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Mets’ 6-5, 12-inning win against the Miami Marlins. Marquez earned the win Friday after tossing seven scoreless innings in the Rockies’ 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Stroman is 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies. Marquez is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in four starts against the Mets.

