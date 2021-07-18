Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

PITTSBURGH (AP)The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced on Sunday.

The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker will replace him against Pittsburgh.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

”I’m frustrated,” deGrom said. ”I don’t know what else to say. I guess it’s good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but … the level of frustration now is really high.”

He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

The Mets have not announced a corresponding transaction and Rojas said the team does not yet have a plan for who will start the first two games of a series at Cincinnati starting Monday.

The IL stint will be backdated. He will be eligible to return July 25, in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days for the Mets.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports