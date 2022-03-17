Midfielder Andres Guardado will miss Mexico’s World Cup qualifier against the United States next week along with forward Rogelio Funes Mori and defender Julio Cesar Dominguez.

Guardado, Mexico’s captain, injured a thigh playing for Betis against Atletico Madrid on March 6. Funes Mori has an injured right leg and has not played for Monterrey since March 5.

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Jesus Alberto Angulo, Hector Moreno, Israel Reyes and Jorge Sanchez, midfielder Edson Alvarez and forwards Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Gimenez were additions on the 29-man roster announced Thursday night by coach Tata Martino.

Midfielder Uriel Antuna, who missed the November qualifier against the U.S. in Cincinnati, is on the roster after playing in the January qualifier at Jamaica.

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo is on the roster after making his Mexico debut in a Dec. 8 exhibition against Chile – which came one year after he played his only match for the U.S. He was a second-half substitute in the Feb. 2 qualifier against Panama.

After the March 24 match at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, El Tri plays at Honduras three days later and closes at home against El Salvador on March 30.

Seeking its eighth straight World Cup appearance, Mexico is third in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 21 points, four points behind Canada and trailing the U.S. on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy, U.S,), Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk, Belgium),Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sanchez (America), Johan Vasquez (Genoa, Italy)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax, Netherlands), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Diego Lainez (Betis, Spain), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna), Jesus Corona (Sevilla, Spain), Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton, England), Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Chivas)

