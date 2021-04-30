Michigan St drops Florida football recruit after arrest

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State said Friday it has informed football recruit Steffan Johnson that he will not be a part of the program following his arrest in Florida.

Johnson, a cornerback from Venice, Florida, signed with the Spartans in December. He was arrested for extortion directing or promoting sexual performance by a child in North Port, Florida, according to the Detroit Free Press, which obtained a police report.

Johnson is accused of threatening a juvenile female with posting sexual videos on social media.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51