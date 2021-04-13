Michigan State F Thomas Kithier enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal.

Kither made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he plans to graduate in May.

He started 14 games last season as a junior and played in 26 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Kithier averaged two-plus points in 86 games over three seasons.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he will help Kithier explore his options.

