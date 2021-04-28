Mickey Spagnola: Cowboys should stay at 10 for Round 1 of the Draft

FRISCO (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys currently have the tenth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
There has been a lot of speculation about the team either trading up…or more likely trading down in the draft to allow another team to land a prized quarterback.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys are right where they need to be. He says stay at ten, and draft a great defensive player.
