Mickey Spagnola: Cowboys should stay at 10 for Round 1 of the Draft

FRISCO (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys currently have the tenth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

There has been a lot of speculation about the team either trading up…or more likely trading down in the draft to allow another team to land a prized quarterback.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys are right where they need to be. He says stay at ten, and draft a great defensive player.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

