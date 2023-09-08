FRISCO, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboys will begin their season on Sunday, Sept. 10 facing the New York Giants.

This season the Cowboys are favored by many but that doesn’t mean head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t have a new purpose in mind for the season.

“Last year Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s theme for the season was resilience, meaning there was always going to be a storm that the Cowboys had to overcome,” Spagnola said. “This year the theme is Carpe Omnia meaning ‘seize everything.’ It’s one thing this team went 12 and 5 and 12 and 5 in these past two seasons but they sort of came up empty so we use two visuals,” Spagnola said referring to the analogies the team uses.

One theme is there’s a mural on the second floor that seems like a facade meant to resemble the Super Bowl. The second visual was an empty picture frame meaning the team needed to paint their picture for this year to start completely new.

Linebacker Micah Parsons took a moment to comment on head coach McCarthy.

“I think him showing a bunch of the families and to watch your why and who you’re fighting for I thought that was important seeing my family up there I was just like, ‘Man sometimes in life you take this for granted,'” Parsons said.

Parsons also said, “I got next week to get better or I got tomorrow to do this and I got that but every day you have to take life for what it is. You got to be great because you never know when it’s your time.”

The Cowboys also are expecting to take it day by day with some players who are nursing injuries.

Spagnola said Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith has a tight hamstring and did not practice on Wednesday.