Mickey on the Cowboys 2021 draft

It is only late April, but NFL fans are champing at the bit for some football action.

That action comes this week as the National Football League holds the 2021 NFL Draft party in Cleveland Ohio.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 10th pick in the draft this season and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about whether the Cowboys might use that pick to trade up …or trade down.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

