It is only late April, but NFL fans are champing at the bit for some football action.
That action comes this week as the National Football League holds the 2021 NFL Draft party in Cleveland Ohio.
The Dallas Cowboys have the 10th pick in the draft this season and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about whether the Cowboys might use that pick to trade up …or trade down.
- At parents’ urging, teen boys leave migrant camp to scale the border wall and get caught
- Mickey on the Cowboys 2021 draft
- Sunniest cities in America; Texas has more than 10 on the list
- Kanye West sneakers sell for $1.8M, shattering record
- Need a job? Tourist destinations vying for workers ahead of summer