Middle Tennessee tops Mercer 82-58

RIVIERA MAYA (AP)Donovan Sims, Josh Jefferson and Eli Lawrence scored 13 points apiece as Middle Tennessee easily defeated Mercer 82-58 in the Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division on Wednesday.

DeAndre Dishman added 12 points for the Blue Raiders, and Justin Bufford chipped in 11.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 20 points for the Bears (2-4). Felipe Haase and James Glisson III added 10 points.

