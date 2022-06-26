NORWALK, Ohio (AP)Mike Salinas won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday to take the Top Fuel points lead from Brittany Force.

Salinas won for the fourth time this season and seventh overall, beating Josh Hart in the final with a 3.706-second run at a track-record 333.58 mph.

”It’s amazing,” Salinas said. ”(Crew chief) Rob Flynn brought a calmness to this team, and everyone has a voice. I think that is unprecedented and that’s been pretty awesome. We’ve earned the right to be out here and race against these guys, and we belong here. It’s a good thing because we’ve got a great team and I’m learning how to drive.”

Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Hight also took the points lead and won for the fourth time this season, topping Bob Tasca III with a 3.944 at 327.51 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Enders won for the fourth time in five races and fifth overall this season. She had 6.627 at 207.88 in a Camaro to beat Aaron Stanfield.

Sampey raced to her first victory of the year and 46th overall, edging Joey Gladstone with a 6.861 at 197.13 on a Suzuki.