Miles leads East Carolina over Gardner-Webb 62-52

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)J.J. Miles had 15 points as East Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 62-52 on Saturday.

Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina (7-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tristen Newton added 12 points. Ludgy Debaut had 11 rebounds.

Jordan Sears had 12 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lance Terry added 11 points. Kareem Reid had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51