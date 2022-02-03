SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Olivia Miles scored 24 points and No. 20 Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Miles scored eight of Notre Dame’s 16 second-quarter points for a 34-24 lead at the break. Virginia Tech pulled to 50-43 with 7:34 remaining in the game but didn’t get closer. Miles finished 8 of 14 from the field and made three of the Irish’s eight 3-pointers.

Sonia Citron added 11 points and seven rebounds for Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Maya Dodson had seven rebounds to go with six points, ending a career-high stretch of nine straight games scoring in double figures.

Notre Dame is 16-2 against Virginia Tech.

Kayana Traylor scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half to lead Virginia Tech (15-6, 7-3). Elizabeth Kitley had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Notre Dame plays at Florida State on Sunday. Virginia Tech, which has lost two of its last three games, hosts Boston College on Sunday.

—

