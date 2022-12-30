WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Malik Miller scored 28 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 61-54 on Friday night.

Miller also had nine rebounds and six steals for the Bears (5-8). Khalil Turner added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Burke scored 10.

Pano Pavlidis led the way for the Hawks (4-12) with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Kurtis Henderson added 12 points in Hartford’s sixth straight loss. Jared Kimbrough pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

NEXT UP

Morgan State’s next game is Wednesday against Goucher at home. Hartford visits Sacred Heart on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.