EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran away with the 400-meter title at world championships. Now, she may be walking away from the one-lap event for good.

From now on, the sprinter from the Bahamas will dabble more in the 200-meter realm.

Although she’s hinted at that particular plan before, this time it seems more permanent.

She’s already a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 400 and just captured a world title Friday – the one crown missing from her resume.

”I’m putting it to rest. I’ve accomplished it all in the event,” said Miller-Uibo, who finished in 49.11 seconds to beat Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic. ”Perfect way (to go out). I’ve checked all the boxes. This is the last one to check off (in the 400) and I did. I’m very proud of myself.”

Miller-Uibo’s eager for a new challenge. This definitely counts: Stepping down in distance into a 200 where Shericka Jackson of Jamaica just ran the second-fastest time ever on her way to gold Thursday night.

”They’re setting the stage pretty high,” Miller-Uibo said. ”I’m so proud of the girls and I think that they’re really showing out right now and showing the world exactly what we can do. I can’t wait.”

The runner with the long aqua/turquoise-colored hair was in no hurry to leave the track after her win at Hayward Field. She took off her shoes after the race and headed over to the trackside seats where her family watched. She sprawled out on the track to catch her breath for a moment and hugged her husband.

His turn now.

Miller-Uibo is married to Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo. At the 2019 world championships in Doha, husband and wife both won silver medals.

Another matching set would make these worlds perfect.

”He’s in great shape right now,” Miller-Uibo said. ”Excited to see what he does.”

HEALTHY NORMAN

Michael Norman showed what he can do when he’s at full strength. The American 400-meter runner pulled away down the homestretch to finish in 44.29 seconds and beat Kirani James of Grenada by .19 seconds.

The 24-year-old Norman has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons. He dealt with a hamstring ailment in 2019 and then with what was described as a tendon issue just above and behind his knee a year ago.

”This is the first championship he actually came into it healthy,” his coach Quincy Watts said. ”I’m just so excited for him.”

Norman’s celebratory meal? A healthy one featuring salmon, rice and veggies.

”I have to stay disciplined,” Norman said.

WINGER’S MEDAL

After two ACL surgeries and countless close calls at major meets, 36-year-old javelin thrower Kara Winger earned a medal at worlds.

That silver felt like gold.

”Very, very, very cool,” Winger said.

Winger earned it on her final throw. The long-awaited medal was in front of basically a home crowd given she grew up about two hours north in Vancouver, Washington. It was the first medal for the U.S. in the event at worlds.

Next up, retirement. But not before a few competitions in Europe – a victory tour, she cracked.

”I actually don’t know when my last throw will be, which maybe is fitting,” Winger said. ”It just really helps me treat each (throw) as the last.”

MU TIME

Olympic champion Athing Mu was pushed on her way to the best time in the semifinal round of the women’s 800 meters.

For that, she’s grateful. The 20-year-old edged Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia by .04 seconds.

”Happy I got to experience that,” said Mu, who’s a big favorite in the final Sunday. ”I feel there’s a lot left in the tank.”

