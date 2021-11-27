Millin leads Middle Tennessee over Bryan College 96-48

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Tyler Millin had 13 points as Middle Tennessee cruised to a 96-48 victory over Bryan College on Saturday.

Teafale Lenard Jr had 11 points for the Blue Raiders (6-1), who have won four straight at home. Christian Fussell added 11 points, while Isaiah Turner scored 10.

Michael Cody had 18 points for the Lions.

