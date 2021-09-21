Millman wins tough 1st-round match at Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP)Defending champion John Millman came through a tough first-round match against local qualifier Dmitry Popko at the Astana Open on Tuesday as sixth-seeded Benoit Paire was eliminated in his opening match.

Millman needed 2 hours, 9 minutes to get past Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Popko was a break up in the decider before Millman recovered to win the match, helped by his opponent’s four double-faults in that set alone. The Australian books a second-round match against Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Paire was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Egor Gerasimov despite having been a break up in each set. Gerasimov next plays either Carlos Taberner or Ricardas Berankis.

Eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka beat Elias Ymer 6-2, 6-4 and next plays Timofey Skatov. Lorenzo Musetti beat qualifier Marc Polmans 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

