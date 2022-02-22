KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 28 points and Ryan Rollins added 20 points as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 92-50 on Tuesday night.

Millner Jr. made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. Rollins also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ra’Heim Moss had 12 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (22-6, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). RayJ Dennis added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Markeese Hastings had seven rebounds for the Broncos (6-22, 2-15).

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 83-56 on Dec. 29.

