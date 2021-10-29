Mills to start for Texans against Rams with Taylor still out

HOUSTON (AP)Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with Tyrod Taylor not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Taylor practiced this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2 and there was hope that he could play against the Rams. But coach David Culley said Friday that Taylor wasn’t ready to return and Mills would make his sixth consecutive start.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to New England on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.

Culley said Friday that he isn’t sure when Taylor will be healthy enough to play but they expect him to return this season.

