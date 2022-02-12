MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kylen Milton scored 17 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly beat Alabama State 75-70 on Saturday. Dequan Morris added 16 points for the Golden Lions, while Shawn Williams chipped in 15. Morris also had three blocks.

Travonta Doolittle had 14 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-19, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Kenny Strawbridge had 19 points for the Hornets (7-18, 5-7). E.J. Clark added 16 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State 70-68 on Jan. 5.

