SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two children were found safe in Missouri after they were taken by their mother from the custody of Texas Child Protective Services in East Texas.

On Tuesday, the McDonald County Missouri Sheriff’s Office detained the following suspects involved in the case: Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges. The two children were present during the arrests and they were transported away from the location. The children are now in Texas and in the care of Child Protective Services, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.