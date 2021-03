MADRID (AP)Real Madrid took advantage of Atalanta's costly goalkeeping change to make it back to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who was among the changes made by coach Gian Piero Gasperini from the 1-0 first-leg loss in Italy.