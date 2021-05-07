Minnesota United-Rapids Preview

Minnesota United must keep believing their fortunes must change ahead of a trip to the Colorado Rapids, says coach Adrian Heath.

The Loons reached the Western Conference semi-finals in 2020 after finishing fourth, but this season has so far been considerably less encouraging. They have three defeats from three games, scoring only once and conceding seven times.

Heath is confident Minnesota’s campaign will turn around, but remarked that his club still needs to improve in several areas.

“Overall, we need to be better in both boxes,” he said. “We’ve identified certain areas that we think we can improve on, but ultimately we need to get everybody fit and healthy. I think that will help us. But more importantly, trying to keep the belief within the group, belief in what we’re doing, belief in what we’ve done over the last two years is right and hopefully catch a break.

“But we know there’s nobody coming with a magic wand. We’ve got to keep working hard on the training field, try to identify what we think is going wrong and rectify that.”

Colorado coach Robin Fraser, in the opposite dugout on Saturday, also expects United to come good.

“Minnesota is a very good team,” he said. “They have some very good players. The fact that they haven’t won yet is really irrelevant; they’re still a very good team. We’re going to need to be really sharp in all areas of the field.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Kellyn Acosta

Acosta seemed set for a big future when he broke through at FC Dallas, but his career has not panned out quite as expected. He is enjoying a run in the Colorado team, though, and from an advanced midfield position must play his part in this Rapids attack finding some form.

Minnesota United – Jukka Raitala

Minnesota has been unfortunate in the centre of defence, with Ike Opara out for an extended period due to an undisclosed issue and Bakaye Dibassy sidelined by a thigh injury. It needs new signing Raitala, who previously played for Columbus and Montreal, to quickly find his feet and help register a first clean sheet.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota United knocked Colorado out of last season’s playoffs with a 3-0 home win, their third win in the past four meetings between the teams (D1). The Loons are yet to win in Colorado, however, collecting just one point in three visits.

– The Rapids have scored in 25 consecutive home matches dating back to October 2018, the longest active streak in MLS and the longest in club history.

– Minnesota United have lost their first three matches of an MLS season for the first time in club history. While the two teams that started with four straight losses in 2020 went on to make the playoffs (Inter Miami – L5, New York City FC – L4), no other team have done so since 2000.

– Diego Rubio scored his second goal from a direct free-kick in Colorado’s victory over Vancouver last Saturday. His previous free-kick goal, on September 30, 2019, was the only other such effort the Rapids have scored since the start of the 2019 season.

– Emanuel Reynoso has been directly involved in 20 shots this season (11 shots, nine chances created), tied for second in MLS behind only Valentin Castellanos (23). He is one of three players, however, that has been involved in 13 or more shots without contributing to a goal this season, along with Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz (18) and Colorado’s Michael Barrios (16).