Minnesota United-Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are used to playing under pressure, according to Brian Schmetzer, but they are paying little attention to suggestions they are now MLS Cup favorites ahead of the Western Conference Final against Minnesota United.

The Sounders host Minnesota on Monday after visitors the Loons dumped top seeds Sporting Kansas City out.

Seattle are playing Minnesota for the first time this season, which their coach says is “challenging”, yet they are expected to advance to their fourth showpiece in five years.

Schmetzer is not getting carried away, though, explaining: “The expectations of this club and the bar that we set are very high. It’s reality.

“We don’t sugarcoat it. We don’t beat around the bush. We say, ‘We want to win, we want to be successful.’ That is what drives a lot of our training sessions, drives the ‘next man up’ and all the things I say.

“The club just has a long history of being successful. I want to, in my time here, keep that going.

“Is there pressure? People are saying the Sounders are now the favorites. Sure, there is. There’s always pressure.

“We’re not silly enough to read those quotes and then take our eye off the prize and think we’re already in MLS Cup.”

Minnesota are flying after three consecutive 3-0 wins – including the stunning win at Sporting KC.

Coach Adrian Heath said: “We spoke about, a few weeks ago, can we go undefeated until the end of the season?

“And then we said we’ve got five games, if we win five games we’ll be MLS champs. Now we’ve got two.

“And the last three games, 3-0. Big games, important games, a lot at stake. I think that’s a testament to the players.”

However, he added: “We know where we’re going. It’s never easy in Seattle. They are a top team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Will Bruin

Shane O’Neill got Seattle’s winner in the previous round, but Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz had shared the previous 10 Sounders goals among themselves. However, the trio have just two strikes in 13 combined appearances against Minnesota. Bruin, who netted Seattle’s final effort before the 10-goal ‘big three’ streak, has scored five times against the Loons, the most of any Sounder. He could have a role to play from the bench.

Minnesota United – Ozzie Alonso

Kevin Molino is the man in form for Minnesota, becoming just the third player in MLS history to score multiple goals in back-to-back playoff matches after his braces in their prior two games. However, the focus at Lumen Field will likely be shared, as Seattle are well aware of the talents of veteran midfield colleague Alonso. The former Sounders captain spent 10 seasons in the Emerald City and won the title in 2016. “He’s going to be up for the game, for sure,” said Schmetzer.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Sounders have won five of their first six MLS encounters with Minnesota (D1), outscoring them 13-4 in those matches. Minnesota’s one point against Seattle is the joint-fewest they have collected against any MLS team (also Philadelphia Union, W0 D1 L2 in three meetings).

– Seattle have won an MLS-record 13 straight home postseason matches, a run that has seen them trail for just 55 out of a possible 1,230 minutes. The Sounders have not lost a home playoff match since 2013 when they fell 2-1 to Portland Timbers in the first leg of the conference semi-finals.

– Minnesota enters the Western Conference Final on the longest unbeaten run in club history, going 10 straight without defeat (W6 D4) since a late September loss in Columbus.

– The Loons have won each of their past three matches by 3-0 scorelines (including their final regular season match), the fourth time in league history a team has won three straight matches by at least three goals (also New York Red Bulls in 2017 and 2012, LA Galaxy in 2014). No team has ever won four straight MLS matches by at least three goals.

– Lodeiro has recorded an assist in an MLS-record six straight playoff games. He scored a goal in the previous match, giving him seven straight matches with a goal contribution, one shy of Carlos Ruiz’s MLS record of eight straight playoff games with at least one goal involvement.

– Emanuel Reynoso has assisted on 10 of Minnesota’s past 12 goals (nine primary, one secondary) while scoring one of the other two (excluding own goals).