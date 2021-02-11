Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46

NEW YORK (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop's $28 million, two-year contract.

Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.