NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Merrimack upped its win streak to seven with a 70-54 victory over Central Connecticut on Thursday night.

Devon Savage had 15 points and Javon Bennett scored 14 for the Warriors (14-16, 11-4 Northeast Conference). Savage made five 3-pointers and Bennett sank four.

Jayden Brown finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Devils (10-20, 7-8). Kellen Amos added 13 points, while Tre Breland III scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Merrimack visits Long Island University and Central Connecticut hosts Sacred Heart.

